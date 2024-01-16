La Sova
Weekday Menu
Mains
- Beef with Broccoli
Marinated beef and broccoli in a honey garlic sauce, fried rice$22.00
- Belgian Fries
Hand cut, seasoned fried potatoes$7.00
- Bhan Mi
Grilled chicken, pickled vegetables, cucumber, cilantro, sriracha mayo on baguette$20.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Shredded smoked brisket, Homemade BBQ sauce, chipotle lime slaw on a Toasted bun$22.00
- Brizza
Grilled pizza dough, shredded smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, arugula, lemon crema drizzle$22.00
- Chicken Burrito
Chipotle chicken, cilantro lime rice, black bears, tomatillo salsa, guacamole in a flour tortilla$18.00
- Chicken Fingers
Choice of breaded, cornflake, or pretzel chicken fingers, with your choice of sauce$14.00
- Chicken Poppers
Bite sized crispy chicken, your choice of honey sriracha, BBQ, buffalo or classic sauce$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Tacos (3)
Chipotle chicken, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro lime crema on a flour tortillaOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, special sauce on a slider bun$16.00
- Falafel Burrito
Purple cabbage, guacamole, in a flour tortilla, tahina on the side$12.00
- Mizza
Grilled flatbread, shredded corned beef and pastrami, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, diced Italian sausage, scallion, honey mustard aioli drizzle$22.00
- Mushroom Tacos (3)
Portobello mushroom, hummus, mango salsa, lemon crema on a corn tortilla$14.00
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sauteed peppers and onions on a hero with your choice of sauce$26.00
- Salami Bites
Breaded & fried sliced salami rounds, crispy and delicious!$6.00+
- Sesame Chicken
Crispy orange chicken, fried rice$18.00
- Shredded beef Tacos (3)
Tender braised shredded beef, mango salsa, avocado creme drizzle, on a hard shell taco$20.00
- Smash Tacos (2)
Ground beef, sauteed onions, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce$16.00
Thursday Specials
- Chulent Plate
With Potato Kugel & A Slice of our Homemade Kishka, Gravy On The Side$18.00
- Rice Chulent Plate (Osh Savo)
With overnight egg and potato and our homemade tangy sauce on the side.$18.00
- Homemade Kishka
Grilled or plain, smothered in gravy$12.00
- 19 X 13 Chulent (Copy)$70.00
- 9 X 13 Rice Chulent (Copy)$75.00
- Full Tray Chulent (Copy)$110.00
- Full Tray Rice Chulent (Copy)$120.00
- 9 X 13 Kishka with Gravy (Copy)$40.00
Sauces
Canned Beverages
Bottled Beverages
Daily Salads, Dips, Sauces & Dressings
Salads
- OUT OF STOCKAsian Sesame Pasta - 16ozOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Beet Salad - 16oz$6.99
- Chipotle Lime Slaw - 16oz$5.99
- Coleslaw - 16oz$4.99
- Corn Salad (Dill & Mayonnaise) - 16oz$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKCucumber Salad - 16ozOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKDiet Coleslaw - 16ozOUT OF STOCK$4.99
- OUT OF STOCKDiet Cucumber Salad - 16ozOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKEgg Salad - 8ozOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- Grilled Vegetables Medley - 16oz$8.99
- Israeli Cabbage Salad - 16oz$4.99
- OUT OF STOCKIsraeli Corn Salad - 16ozOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKJulienned Carrot Salad - 12ozOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKMango Pico De Gallo - 12ozOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- Marinated Eggplant Salad - 12oz$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKPasta Salad - 16ozOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- Pickled Root Veggies - 12oz$7.99
- Pickled Veggies - 12oz$8.99
- Potato Salad - 16oz$6.99
- Purple Cabbage Salad - 16oz$4.99
- Quinoa Salad - 16oz$7.99
- Redskin Potato Salad - 16oz$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKRice Noodle Salad - 16ozOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Roasted Spicy Veggies - 12oz$8.99
- Sweet & Sour Eggplant Salad - 12oz$8.99
- Sweet & Spicy Pickle Chips - 12oz$7.99
- Sweet & Spicy Pickled Jalapenos - 12oz$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKSzechuan String Beans - 16ozOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKTuna Salad - 8ozOUT OF STOCK$7.99
Dips
- Baba Ganouj Mayo - 8oz.$6.99
- Baba Ganouj Tahini - 8oz.$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKCreamy Tomato Dip - 8oz.OUT OF STOCK$4.99
- OUT OF STOCKGuacamole - 8oz.OUT OF STOCK$6.99
- Hummus.$5.49+
- Jalapeño Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Matbucha - 8oz.$6.99
- Olive Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Onion Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKSalsa Verde - 8oz.OUT OF STOCK$4.99
- OUT OF STOCKShipka Dip - 8oz.OUT OF STOCK$5.99
- Spicy Olive Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Spicy Onion Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Spicy Tomato Dip - 8oz.$4.99
- OUT OF STOCKTahini - 8oz.OUT OF STOCK$5.99
Dressings and Sauces
- Buffalo Popper Sauce - 8oz$5.99
- Caesar Dressing - 11oz$7.99
- Chipotle Lime Dressing - 11oz$7.99
- Classic Popper Sauce - 8oz$5.99
- Honey Mustard Aioli - 11oz$7.99
- Honey Sriracha Popper Sauce - 8oz$5.99
- La Sova Special Sauce - 11oz$7.99
- Lemon Cremá Dressing - 11oz$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKPomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing - 11ozOUT OF STOCK$7.99
Platters & Packages
Appetizers
- 9 X 13 Chicken Poppers$90.00
- 9 X 13 Chicken Fingers$95.00
- 9 X 13 Fish Poppers$80.00
- 40 Ct 9 X 13 Frank in Blanks$40.00
- 9 X 13 Honey Sriracha Wings$75.00
- 9 X 13 Buffalo Wings$75.00
- 9 X 13 Hot & Sweet Italian Sausage$75.00
- Small (Feeds 6) - 12" Guac and Chips$50.00
- Large (Feeds 12) - 18" Guac and Chips$100.00
Mains
Sandwich Platters
- Assorted Slider Platter
30 pieces, 15 people$175.00
- SM - 30 Pieces (15ppl) Assorted Sandwich Platter$165.00
- MED - 50 Pieces (25ppl) Assorted Sandwich Platter$290.00
- LG - 70 Pieces (35ppl) Assorted Sandwich Platter$400.00
- SM - 30 Pieces (15ppl) Assorted Wrap Platter$180.00
- MED - 50 Pieces (25ppl) Assorted Wrap Platter$300.00
- LG - 70 Pieces (35ppl) Assorted Wrap Platter$400.00
Taco Bar
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Tacos
Comes with 9 x 13 of chipotle lime chicken, 36 taco shells, guacamole, tomatillo salsa, and cilantro lime cremaOUT OF STOCK$175.00
- Steak Tacos
Comes with 9 x 13 of grilled steak, 36 taco shells, mango salsa, and avocado crema$225.00
- Pulled Beef Tacos
Comes with 9 x 13 of braised pulled beef, 36 taco shells, pico de gallo, and avocado crema$200.00
Assorted Platters
- 14" - 6 Lb Assorted Chicken Platters$120.00
- 16" - 8 Lb Assorted Chicken Platters$160.00
- 18" - 10 Lb Assorted Chicken Platters$200.00
- 14" - 6 Lb Assorted Mazza Platters
Poppers plain, salami bites, lahma bajin, mini frank in blanks, empanadas, and chicken wontons$150.00
- 16" - 8 Lb Assorted Mazza Platters
Poppers plain, salami bites, lahma bajin, mini frank in blanks, empanadas, and chicken wontons$200.00
- 18" - 10 Lb Assorted Mazza Platters
Poppers plain, salami bites, lahma bajin, mini frank in blanks, empanadas, and chicken wontons$250.00
- 14" - 6 Lb Assorted Grilled Veggie Platter$80.00
- 18" - 10 Lb Assorted Grilled Veggie Platter$120.00
Sides
Salads
Party Packages
- Package 1
Serves up to 10 people: assorted slider platter (10 sliders) large Belgian fries, Caesar salad, and poppers$185.00
- Package 2
Serves 15-18 people: assorted sandwich platter (30 pieces) 9 x 13 poppers, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, and 9 x 13 Caesar salad$340.00
- Package 3
Serves up to 25 people: assorted sandwich or sliders platter (50 pieces) 9 x 13 poppers, 9 x 13 chicken fingers, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, 9 x 13 Caesar salad, and 1 medium cookie platter$635.00
- Package 4
Serves up to 50 people: assorted sandwich or sliders platters (100 pieces), 9 x 13 poppers, 9 x 13 chicken fingers, 9 x 13 franks in blanks, 1 chicken or beef taco bar, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, 9 x 13 grilled vegetables, 9 x 13 chipotle lime slaw, 9 x 13 Caes$1,400.00
Game Day Packages
- Game Day Package 1
8-10 people. Includes 3 ft hero, 9 x 13 wings and 9 x 13 Belgian fries$300.00
- Game Day Package 2
12-15 people. Includes 9 x 13 poppers or fingers, 9 x 13 wings, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, 9 x 13 salad of choice and 3 ft hero$425.00
- Game Day Package 3
2 servings of 9 x 13 poppers or fingers, 2 servings of 9 x 13 wings, 9 x 13 sesame chicken, 9 x 13 fried rice, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, 2 servings of 9 x 13 salad of choice and 2 servings of 3 ft hero$900.00
Shabbos Menu (pick up Thu/Fri only)
Charcuterie
- Jerky Board
6 different beef jerky flavors: BBQ, honey sriracha, hot and spicy, chipotle, sesame teriyaki, and sweet and spicy
- Deluxe Poultry Board
4 styles of baby chicken strips: shawarma, BBQ sauce, herbed and Middle Eastern, 4 styles of poppers, grilled liver skewers, sautéed liver and sweet and spicy pickle chips
- Deluxe Beef Board
6 different flavored beef jerky; 4 types of steak cuts: delmonico strip, rib eye, oyster, and flat iron, beef skewers. Sweet and spicy pickle chips and pickled vegetables
Fish
Mains
- Baby Chicken Mushrooms & Peppers
Per lb$18.99
- Beef and Broccoli in Honey Garlic Sauce
Per lb$23.99
- Brizza (L - Each)
Smoked pulled brisket with arugula & lemon crema$30.00
- Brizza (S - Each)
Smoked pulled brisket with arugula & lemon crema$22.00
- Chicken Capons Stuffed with Wild Rice
Per lb$20.99
- Chicken Meatballs with Baby Sweet Peas
Per lb$17.99
- Chicken Pastrami Roulades
Per lb$19.99
- Chipotle Lime Smoked Turkey Breast
Per lb$19.99
- Chulent
Per lb$9.99
- Deli Roll
Per lb$19.99
- Grilled Baby Chicken$17.99
- Kofta Kabobs
Per lb$17.99
- Lemon Chicken
Per lb$18.99
- London Broil with Homemade Gravy
Per lb$23.99
- Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
- Meatballs in Homemade Marinara Sauce
Per lb$17.99
- Minute Steak with Mushrooms
Per lb$30.00
- Mizza (L - Each)
Pulled pastrami & corn beef with caramelized onions, diced sausage, scallions and honey mustard aioli$30.00
- Mizza (S - Each)
Pulled pastrami & corn beef with caramelized onions, diced sausage, scallions and honey mustard aioli$22.00
- Rice Chulent (Osh Savo)
Per lb$10.99
- Shnitzel
Per lb$18.99
- Smoked Brisket
Per lb$44.99
- Smoked Dyno Ribs
Per lb$59.99
- Stuffed Onions
Per lb$18.99
- Sweet & Tangy Fire Grilled Dark Chicken
Per lb$15.99
- Whole Roasted Chicken
Per lb$12.99
- Silan Chicken Bottoms with Potatoes$20.00
Mazza
- Beef Empanada$12.00+
- Brisket Bourekas
4pc Puff Pastry Stuffed with our signature Smoked Brisket$12.00
- Chicken Fingers
Breaded, corn flakes or pretzel$16.00
- Chicken Poppers
Per lb. Honey sriracha, classic, buffalo or BBQ$20.00
- Chicken Poppers Lg$30.00
- Chicken Wonton$10.00+
- Flautas
Corn tortilla, filled with chicken. Rolled & fried to crispy golden perfection with lettuce and salsa$12.00
- Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings$10.00+
- Hot & Sweet Sausage with Peppers & Onions
Per lb.$18.99
- Lahma Bajin$10.00+
- Marinated Grilled Chicken Wings$10.00
- Mazza Platter (60pc)$80.00
- Mazza Sampler Large$60.00
- Mazza Sampler Small$25.00
- Mini Deli Rolls (2)
Each$12.00
- Mini Franks in Blanks 8pc$8.00
- Salami Bites$9.00
- Sesame Chicken$20.00
- Chicken Fingers Combo$30.00
Sides
- Grilled Vegetable Medley
Per lb.$8.99
- Syrian Rice (Egg Noodles)
Per lb.$5.99
- Garlic Rice
Per lb.$5.99
- Majadra
Per lb. Rice with lentils topped with sautéed onions$7.99
- Roasted Potatoes
Per lb.$10.00+
- Mashed Potatoes
Per lb.$10.99
- Sautéed Liver (8oz)$8.99
- Chopped Liver (8oz)$8.99
- Orzo with Mushrooms
Per lb.$12.99
- Slow Cooked Beans with Stewed Meat
Per lb.$13.99
- Crispy String Beans with Garlic & Slivered Almonds
Per lb.$12.99
- Szechuan String Beans
Per lb.$12.99
- Potato Kugel$9.99+
- Salt & Pepper Kugel$9.99+
- Yerushalmi Kugel$9.99+
- Homemade Kishka with Gravy
Per lb.$8.99
Shabbos Packages
Shabbos Packages - 2 People
- Shabbos Night (2ppl)
Inclusions: choose from 2 dips & 2 salads; 32 oz soup container of your choice, comes with noodles and matzah balls; 2 slices gefilte (with chrein) and 2 slices fish your choice; 1 lb beef main and 1 lb chicken main; choose 2 sides; small mazza platter; 2
- Shabbos Day (2ppl)
Inclusions: choose from 2 dips & 2 salads; 2 slices gefilte (with chrein) and 2 slices fish your choice; chulent with kishka; choose 2 sides; small mazza platter; 2 medium challahs & 4 rolls; chocolate babka; and 32 oz grape juice
Shabbos Packages - 6 People
- Shabbos Night (6ppl)
Inclusions: choose from 4 dips & 4 salads; 32 oz container soup of your choice, comes with noodles and matzah balls; 2 slices gefilte (with chrein) and 2 slices fish your choice; 2 lb beef main, 2 lb chicken main of your choice and 2 lb main chicken of you
- Shabbos Day (6ppl)
Inclusions: choose from 4 dips & 4 salads; 2 slices gefilte (with chrein) and 2 slices fish your choice;chulent with kishka; choose 3 sides; medium mazza platter and 1 medium beef jerky platter; 4 large challahs & 12 rolls; chocolate babka and assorted rug
Shabbos Packages - 10 People
- Shabbos Night (10ppl)
Inclusions: choose from 6 dips & 6 salads; 5 servings of 32 oz container of your choice, comes with noodles and matzah balls; 10 slices gefilte (with chrein) and 10 slices fish your choice; 3 lb beef main, 2 lb beef main of your choice, 3 lb chicken main o
- Shabbos Day (10ppl)
Inclusions: choose from 6 dips & 6 salads; 5 servings of 32 oz container of your choice, comes with noodles and matzah balls; 10 slices gefilte (with chrein) and 10 slices fish your choice; chulent with kishka; choose 4 sides; large mazza platter, 1 large